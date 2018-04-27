Russia’s Envoy to Israel Downplays Tension Between Countries Over Syria

“He changes times and seasons, Removes kings and installs kings; He gives the wise their wisdom And knowledge to those who know.” Daniel 2:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Russia’s ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein sought to downplay any tensions between the countries over Syria, such as Israel’s attack on the Syrian T-4 base earlier this month, saying that was not the reason for Russia’s proposed supply of the advanced anti-aircraft S-300 missile system to Syria.

“It is, of course, in our interest that these actions not take place, because they worsen the Syria situation,” reported Reuters. “We, of course, understand the reasons for Israel deciding to carry out actions of this kind, and would of course also prefer that these reasons not exist.”