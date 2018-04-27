“The birds of the heavens, the fish of the sea, whatever travels the paths of the seas” PSALMS 8:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hula Valley in Northern Israel (pictured above) is located along the migratory path of birds migrating between Africa, Europe, and Asia. Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts from around the world visit the Hula Valley to admire the approximately 500 million birds who migrate through this region annually. In the above verse, King David speaks about the birds passing through the Land of Israel. The prophet Yirmiyahu (Jeremiah) also speaks of the migrating stork in the Land of Israel. Both in the times of the Bible and in modern day, birds are central to the wildlife and ecology of the Land of Israel.