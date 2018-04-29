Hamas Vows More Protests After Fifth Week of Riots Along Gaza-Israel Border

“You need not fear the terror by night, or the arrow that flies by day.” Psalms 91:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip once again took to the border with Israel on Friday to riot and protest as part of the “March of Return” demonstrations for the fifth week in a row.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the rioters once again approached the security fence, throwing rocks and firebombs, while attempting to infiltrate Israel.

“In the last hour, over 10,000 Palestinians have participated in the riots & attempts have been made to harm security infrastructure, roll burning tires, hurl rocks and fly kites with flaming objects attached to them,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Twitter late Friday Israel-time.

“In response, IDF troops have used riot dispersal means & have fired in accordance with the rules of engagement. The IDF operates to protect Israeli civilians and will not allow harm to be done to the security infrastructure that protects them.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that three Palestinians have been killed and at least 349 were wounded in the clashes.

The weekly demonstrations, which have been orchestrated by Palestinian terror group Hamas, are part of a buildup towards May 15, which the Palestinians mark as the Nakba or “Catastrophe,” which comes a day after the celebration of Israel’s founding on May 14.

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that protests will continue after May 15 and into the month of Ramadan.

“The Palestinian people will demonstrate throughout the month of Ramadan to deal with the many challenges facing us, and first of all, the peace plan promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump called the ‘Deal of the Century,’ ” declared Haniyeh.

“We will turn this deal into a resounding slap in the face for the administration in Washington,” he added, “and anyone who weaves conspiracies against the Palestinian people.”