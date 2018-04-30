Roseanne Barr: ‘I Want to Move to Israel’

“Even if your outcasts are at the ends of the world, from there Hashem your God will gather you, from there He will fetch you.” Deuteronomy 30:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Jewish actress and comedian Roseanne Barr wants to take part in the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy promising the ingathering and the return of Jews to the land of Israel.

“I want to make aliyah (moving back to the land of Israel, literally “ascending” to the land of Israel),” she said on Sunday while addressing this year’s Jerusalem Post Conference in New York City. “I always have been considering it.”

“If God calls me, I’ll go,” she added.

For Barr, the ingathering of the Jewish exiles is “the greatest recorded rebellion of a slave-class of people that’s ever been written.”

In addition to making aliyah, Barr aspires to assume a leadership role in Israel and to perhaps be another Golda Meir.

“I want to move to Israel and run for prime minister….If God wants me to,” she revealed. “In 2012, I said I was going to run for president of the United States and prime minister of Israel, a two-for.”

First, Barr wants to secure a plot of land in Israel.

“I’ve got to get a place. I want to buy a farm there and maybe bring my family.”

Barr has been blown away with the record ratings of her revived TV sitcom, “Roseanne.” Nevertheless, for Roseanne Barr, there is a higher calling in the long-term.

“I still have that fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland so someday I will do it,” she said.

Barr also said that in a recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump she took the opportunity to express thanks for his decision to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I think it’s the first step to peace in the world,” she feels. “I really do.”