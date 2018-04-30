“When the waters had swelled much more upon the earth, all the highest mountains everywhere under the sky were covered” GENESIS 7:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The Ramban, a leading Jewish scholar in medieval Spain, stated that during the flood of Noach (Noah) rain did not fall over the Land of Israel. Nevertheless, since there was barrier surrounding the land, the flood waters from surrounding areas poured into the Land of Israel. Because the flood waters did not enter the Land of Israel from above, the trees in the Land of Israel were not affected. For this reason, the dove that Noach sent forth from his ark was able to find an olive leaf in bloom. The image of the dove grasping an olive leaf has become a universal symbol of peace. This icon, which emerged at the re-initiation of the world, when Hashem’s (God) anger was quenched, when Noach was commanded continue mankind, emerged from the Land of Israel, the land of peace.