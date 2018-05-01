“Islamophobic” Cartoons from the Arab World

While some in the West bend over backwards not to be “Islamophobic” or critical of Islam — and while Muslim heads of state and the OIC scold the West for the same — below is an idea of the sorts of cartoons that appear regularly in Arabic language media (my translations appear beneath each image):

The man to the left, who is labeled as a “moderate Muslim” — and who represents the Muslim Brotherhood — says, “Before he slaughters you, permit me to tell you that he does not represent the true Islam…”

At the very top, the turbaned man tells the other, “Whoever wants to believe or not to believe [in Allah/Islam] is free to do so.”

The man responds, “I choose not to believe.”

“Wrong choice!” says the turbaned one as he slices the other’s head off.

In the first image (to the right), the man exclaims, “Islam is a religion of mercy and peace!”

In the next image (to the left), we see what he’s about as he says, “Now which SOB says otherwise?!”

Top: “Who among you desires the enforcement of Sharia?”

Middle: “Who among you desires to live in a nation that enforces Sharia?”

Bottom: “Who among you desires to live in Europe or America?”

An Africa jihadi (representative of Boko Haram, Al Shabaab, and the like), rebukes a poor, starving villager woman: “It is forbidden to eat the food delivered by the UN because it is infidel!”

The woman replies: “And that grenade in your hand which was made by the infidels — is it permissible?”

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim