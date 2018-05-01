Netanyahu: ‘Iran Lied Big Time,’ About Nuclear Program

By Sean Savage

“You doom those who speak lies; murderous, deceitful men Hashem abhors.” Psalms 5:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting the most recent findings on Iran’s nuclear program, April 30, 2018. (Capture/YouTube)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Iran has “lied big time” about the nature of its nuclear program.

In a speech delivered in English and broadcast during prime time in Israel on Monday night from the country’s Defense Ministry, he said that Israel had covertly obtained some 55,000 pages of documents and 55,000 files on CD showing that “Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear-weapons program. The files prove that.”

