“Hitch the steeds to the chariot, Inhabitant of Lachish! It is the beginning Of Fair Tzion’s guilt; Yisrael’s transgressions Can be traced to you!” MICAH 1:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

The Prophet Micha (Micah) warned the Jewish inhabitants of Lachish to flee the oncoming Assyrians. Lachish, located thirty miles southwest of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), was the second largest city of the southern kingdom. Lachish was captured and demolished by Sennacherib, king of the Assyrians during his campaign to conquer Yerushalayim during the reign of King Chizkiyahu. Excavations at Lachish, pictured above, have revealed the largest siege ramp discovered in the Middle East, as well as the largest Iron Age structure discovered in Israel. This ramp may be the same one used by the Assyrians in their conquest of this Biblical city!