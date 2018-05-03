“Is the House of Yaakov condemned? Is Hashem’s patience short? Is such His practice? To be sure, My words are friendly To those who walk in rectitude” MICAH 2:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

The Prophet Micha (Micah) explains to the People of Israel that for Hashem’s (God) blessing to rest on the people, they must “walk in rectitude”, and not follow the crooked path of false prophets. If the People of Israel do not heed His warning, Hashem will punish them and exile them from the Land of Israel, which cannot tolerate evil behavior. In verse 12, Micha promises that even once the People of Israel have been punished, they will eventually be returned to the Land of Israel from all the places of their exile, and placed under Hashem’s protection like a flock of sheep safe in its pen.