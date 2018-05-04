“Who build Tzion with crime, Yerushalayim with iniquity!” MICAH 3:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The Prophet Micha (Micah) who lived in the eighth century BCE, lived during a period in which wealthy landowners and traders built lavish mansions and summer and winter homes in the cities of the Land of Israel. They financed this building with wealth they had acquired through crime and dishonesty, by oppressing the poor and expropriating the properties of smaller landowners. Micha described this immoral behavior: “Who build Tzion with crime, Yerushalayim with iniquity!”, and his contemporary Yeshayahu described the cure: “Tzion shall be saved in the judgment; Her repentant ones, in the retribution.” (Isaiah. 1:27) Pictured above is the beautiful Yemin Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem which symbolizes the rebuilding of Tzion and Yerushalayim (Jerusalem).