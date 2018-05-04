Ethiopian Jews Want to Come Home to Israel

By Video Manager
Boomerang, a pro-Israel advocacy media group, traveled to Ethiopia to visit with the Jews who are waiting to come home to Israel as part of the ingathering of the exiles. The message they give is powerful and impossible to ignore.

