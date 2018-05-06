IDF Strikes Hamas Launching Site for ‘Attack Kites’

“No weapon formed against you Shall succeed, And every tongue that contends with you at law You shall defeat. Such is the lot of the servants of Hashem, Such their triumph through Me —declares Hashem.” Isaiah 54:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday night struck a Hamas site in the northern Gaza Strip where rioters have been launching burning kites towards Israeli communities over the border fence.

The operation was the first of its kind in which the IDF attacked a Hamas target in response to the incendiary kite attacks.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terror activities from above and below ground, and sees the Hamas terrorist organization as solely responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip,” an IDF Spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The kites, which have been launched as part of the “March of Return” riots instigated and led by Hamas, carry containers of burning fuel and other flammable materials that have already scorched dozens of acres in Israel.

The largest known fire to have been ignited by the “attack kites” occurred on Wednesday, damaging dozens of acres of nearby farmland. Another fire broke out on Friday near Kibbutz Kissufim.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Maj. Avichai Adraee implored the rioters on Friday, to cease launching the “attack kites.”

“Attack kites are not a kids’ game and we don’t see it that way,” he wrote in Twitter. “Hamas is using you [Gazans] and is pushing you toward the circle of terrorism.”

The IDF also said that its strike on Saturday night had no connection with an explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday that killed at least 6 Hamas members.