“But every man shall sit Under his grapevine or fig tree With no one to disturb him. For it was God of Hosts who spoke” MICAH 4:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

During King Shlomo’s (Solomon) reign, all of Israel lived in safety, “everyone under his own vine and under his own fig tree” (I Kings 5:5). This verse connotes national prosperity and demonstrates that in Biblical tradition, fig trees represent peace and tranquility. In the above verse, the Prophet Micha (Micah) promises the same peace and tranquility in the time of redemption.