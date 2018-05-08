“He has told you, O man, what is good, And what Hashem requires of you: Only to do justice And to love goodness, And to walk modestly with your God” MICAH 6:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

In the times of Micha the Prophet, the People of Israel search for Hashem (God) earnestly but blindly, by increasing their offerings and bringing more sacrifices. Micha replies with the most sublime answer, linking piety with ethics, righteousness with empathy. What Hashem wants from man is to act justly, and walk humbly in His ways. Based on this verse, the Sages extol the virtues of modesty in all areas of life such as the importance of giving charity anonymously or dressing modestly and appropriately. Pictured above is a righteous individual giving charity to a needy man on the streets of Jerusalem.