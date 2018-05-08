Netanyahu Warns Israel’s Enemies of ‘Steel Fist,’ on IDF’s 70th Anniversary

By JNS

“His warriors’ shields are painted red, And the soldiers are clothed in crimson; The chariots are like flaming torches, On the day they are made ready. The [arrows of] cypress wood are poisoned.” Nahum 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the IDF, in Latrun, on May 7, 2018. (Photo by Flash90)

Share
+1
Pin
Share
Stumble
Shares 0

The Israel Defense Forces marked its 70th anniversary on Monday amid heightened tensions in northern Israel and along the Gaza border.

Top military and government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, spoke at the ceremony, held at Latrun in central Israel.

Share
+1
Pin
Share
Stumble
Shares 0

Subscribe to our mailing list