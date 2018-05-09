Syria Accuses Israel of Launching Airstrike Near Damascus

By JNS

“The ‘Damascus’ Pronouncement. Behold, Damascus shall cease to be a city; It shall become a heap of ruins.” Isaiah 17:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Purported image of alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus. (Capture/YouTube)

Syrian state media has blamed Israel for a purported airstrike on a military base south of Damascus late Tuesday night.

Syria’s official SANA news claimed that the country’s air defense had also intercepted two Israeli missiles over the el-Kiswah area. As official policy, the Israeli military does not comment on military activity in Syria.

