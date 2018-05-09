“Who is a Hashem like You, Forgiving iniquity And remitting transgression” MICAH 7:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Micha concludes his prophecies by declaring his belief in Hashem’s (God) loyalty to His people and His land. This verse echoes the thirteen attributes of Mercy that Hashem presented to Moshe (Moses) after the sin of the golden calf (Exodus 34:5-7). By recalling these attributes, the prophet also expresses his confidence in the people’s ability to repent and return. He is certain that in the future, they will be deserving of forgiveness and restoration to their land. Hashem will trample the sins of Israel underfoot and cast them into the sea. Pictured above is the beautiful Mediterranean Sea on the western coast of Israel.