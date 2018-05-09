In Convergence of Prophecy and Politics, President Trump Withdraws From Iran Deal

“Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem’s hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes.” Proverbs 21:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Prophecy and politics are quickly converging as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday withdrew US involvement in the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while a conflict between Israel and Iran looms imminent in Syria.

As pundits scratch their heads over this political Gordian Knot, Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an end-of-days expert, suggests that “prophetic reverse engineering” makes the solution and outcome of this political dilemma crystal clear.

In background, Trump announced that the US is withdrawing from the deal concerning Iran’s nuclear program signed in 2015 with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany.

In his speech, the president identified Iran as “the leading state sponsor of terror.”

“No action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them,” the president said. “In theory, the so-called Iran deal was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb… In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and, over time, reach the brink of a nuclear breakout.”

He said that at the heart of the Iran deal was “a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program. Today, we have definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie.”

The president based his statements on findings presented last week by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what is being dubbed the “Iran lied” speech.

“It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t didn’t bring peace, and it never will,” Trump said.“America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail… We will not allow a regime that chants ‘Death to America’ to gain access to the most deadly weapons on earth.”

After the announcement, the president signed a memorandum reinstating the high level of economic sanctions that were lifted as a result of the JCPOA. The president also threatened that any country that aids Iran may also be sanctioned.



The announcement comes three days before the May 12 deadline the president set for the other countries to renegotiate the terms in a manner that would better safeguard Iranian compliance.

The reaction to Trump’s decision was immediate.

The Iranian Parliament held an impromptu ceremony in which a US flag was burned while politicians chanted “Death to America.” British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron released a joint statement saying the decision was a matter of “regret and concern.” The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement calling Trump’s decision “a new confirmation of Washington’s incompetence.”

In stark contrast, the response from Israel to Trump’s announcement was overwhelmingly positive. Netanyahu’s praised Trump’s “courageous leadership” in making “a historic move,” underscoring the strength of the alliance between Israel and the US.

“Israel fully supports President Trump’s bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran,” Netanyahu said in a statement broadcast live from his office directly after Trump’s announcement.

“The removal of sanctions under the deal has already produced disastrous results,” said Netanyahu. “The deal didn’t push war further away, it actually brought it closer. The deal didn’t reduce Iran’s aggression, it dramatically increased it. We see this across the entire Middle-East…and mostly in Syria where Iran is trying to establish military bases from which to attack Israel.”



As both Trump and Netanyahu stated, the three years since the signing of the JCPOA have seen an increase in Iran’s disruptive influence in the region. In a timely illustration of that point, the US withdrawal from the agreement was followed by a missile attack against an Iranian base in Syria.

“Nine fighters belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps or pro-Iranian Shiite militias have been killed,” Rami Abd el-Rahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

Though the Israeli government did not comment on the strike or its origins, northern Israel has been on high-alert in recent days due to “abnormal Iranian movements in Syria,” as described in an IDF tweet.

The IDF has detected irregular Iranian activity in Syria and is preparing the civilian population on the Golan Heights accordingly, as well as defensive systems. Any aggression against Israel will be met with a severe response. — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) May 8, 2018

The IDF told the press that missile defense batteries had been deployed in northern Israel and there is “high preparedness” of IDF troops for an attack.

On Sunday, broadcast media warned Israelis that an Iranian attack was expected in retaliation for an airstrike in Syria last month that killed seven Iranian military personnel.

“Israel has recently identified with certainty Iranian preparations to fire at the north,” Channel 10 said. “We are not on the eve of war with Iran… but Iran is very determined to carry out an attack.”

Prophetic Implications

Though the situation seems complex, involving many nations with diverse interests, Winston, a prolific author on end-of-days subjects, described a relatively straightforward technique for understanding the developing political situation.

“We just have to employ prophetic reverse-engineering,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “It should be easy since we already know what the end is going to be: Moshiach (Messiah). Now we just have to understand how these pieces of current events fit into the plan the prophets already laid out.”

“When you look at it that way, everything is connected,” Rabbi Winston said. “It is no coincidence that Trump withdrew from the Iran deal at the same time Iran is confronting Israel in Syria.”

Rabbi Winston noted that so many disparate current events are actually connected at the Messiah endpoint.

“Even though it is not directly connected to the Iran deal, moving the embassy to Jerusalem is an essential part of the geula,” Rabbi Winston said. “The embassy is political and not part of the Temple but it is clearly a step in the process. On a political level, it is entirely incongruous but in a geula context, it makes total sense.”

The nascent Sanhedrin, an initiative to reinstate the 71 elders in a Biblically mandated high-court, had high praise for Trump.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu are emissaries from Hashem [God] sent to save Israel from another Holocaust that all the other nations of the world were into on carrying out,” Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the Sanhedrin’s spokesman, told Breaking Israel News, citing a verse in Psalms that he felt best described the JCPOA.

They say, “Let us wipe them out as a nation; Yisrael’s name will be mentioned no more.” Unanimous in their counsel they have made an alliance against You— Psalms 83:5-6

“His withdrawal from the counsel of the evil nations reinforces our belief that Trump is following in the footsteps of the Persian King Cyrus who ended the Babylonian exile and helped the Jews build the Second Temple,” Rabbi Weiss said. “Whether or not there will be a war, Trump foiled these plans. This day should be a day of joy and giving thanks to God.”