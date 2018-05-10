“Proclaim further: Thus said God of Hosts: My towns shall yet overflow with bounty. For Hashem will again comfort Tzion; He will choose Yerushalayim again” ZECHARIAH 1:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The prophet Zecharya (Zechariah) lived during a very exciting time in Jewish history, when the Persian King Darius allowed his Jewish subjects to return to Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) and rebuild the Beit Hamikdash (Holy temple). While there are some who heeded the prophet’s call to return to the Land of Israel, many Jews did not. Zecharya encouraged the Children of Israel to return to the Land of Israel by reiterating Hashem’s (God) promises and blessings regarding the Land of Israel. In the above verse, Hashem promises, “My towns shall yet overflow with bounty. For Hashem will again comfort Tzion, He will choose Yerushalayim again.”