“Hashem will take Yehuda to Himself as His portion in the Holy Land, and He will choose Yerushalayim once more” ZECHARIAH 2:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Share +1 Pin Share Stumble Shares 0

There are many explanations of the meaning of the name Yerushalayim (ירושלים), the Hebrew for Jerusalem. According to the Sages, the name Yerushalayim comes from the words Yirah (יראה) and Shalem (שלם). Yirah is the Hebrew word for awe, and shalem means complete. According to this interpretation, the name Yerushalayim means to completely submit oneself to Hashem (God). This holy city is so special and beloved to man because Hashem loves it so much. This is how humans relate to the entire Land of Israel: We love this land because Hashem loves this land.