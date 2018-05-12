One Killed Several Injured in Islamic Paris Knife Attack

“You will listen to the entreaty of the lowly, Hashem, You will make their hearts firm; You will incline Your ear.” Psalms 10:17 (The Israel Bible™)

A knife-wielding man killed one person and injured at least four more in central Paris on Saturday night wile yelling, “Allahu Akhbar” (Allah is greater). Police shot and killed the assailant. Two victims are in serious condition.

The motive for the attack is unknown but French prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters the police’s anti-terrorism unit would launch an investigation, given the aggressor’s “mode of operation.”

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack in a post via its Amaq news agency but provided no proof for its claim.

The attack took place near the Paris opera house, known as Palais Garnier, in the city’s touristy 2nd arrondissement, or district.

France has suffered from several terror attacks and approximately 250 people have been killed since 2015.