US Ambassador (Mis)Quotes Passover Seder: “Thanks to Trump, This Year in Jerusalem!”

The US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman described the preparations for the historic opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem by quoting from the Passover evening prayers said at the seder. “As they say in the Passover Haggada (ritual book), ‘Next year in Jerusalem, but this year, thanks to the US administration, the courage, the vision of Donald Trump, we can say ‘This year in Jerusalem”.

