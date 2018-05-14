“These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates” ZECHARIAH 8:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The Prophet Zecharya (Zechariah) proclaimed that in order for the kingdoms of Yehuda (Judah) and Yisrael (Israel) to receive Divine blessings, they had to perform emet umishpat shalom (אמת ומשפט שלום). While this phrase is translated here as,“true and perfect justice,” the words literally mean “truth” and “judgement of peace.” When two people claim to represent truth, how does peace emerge? The Sages state that from Zecharya we learn the importance of compromise, as truth, justice, and peace are the three pillars upon which the world depends. Only through compromise, peace and justice will the nations of the world encourage one another to ascend to Yerushalayim and receive the blessings of Hashem.