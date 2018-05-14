On Same Day US Moves Embassy to Jerusalem, Sign Jerusalem Covenant

“For Torah will go forth out of Zion, and the word of God from Jerusalem.” ~Isaiah 2:3

On May 14, 2018 – the same day that Israel declared independence 70 years ago – the United States boldy moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move is a declaration that Jerusalem belongs to the Jews through Biblical, historical and legal rights.

While along with the United States, some other countries have made the decision to move their embassies to Jerusalem, many around the world continue to condemn Jerusalem and the Jewish people for fulfilling Biblical prophecy and reclaiming their land.

Breaking Israel News readers have a chance to tell the world that, “The Jews have returned to the place that the Lord vowed to bestow upon them.”

“For Torah will go forth out of Zion, and the word of God from Jerusalem.” ~Isaiah 2:3

Join more than 180,000 others from around the world and sign the Jerusalem Covenant, which is displayed alongside Israel’s Declaration of Independence in the Knesset.

Click here to read the text of the Jerusalem Covenant.