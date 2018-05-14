Collective Fundraising Page “I am Israel” Launched on Anniversary of Israel’s Establishment

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

On the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment on 14 May 1948, CauseMatch and Israel365 partnered to launch the “iAm Israel” campaign, a collective fundraising page for organizations across the Israeli spectrum– secular, religious, Christian, Jewish, right, and left.

“iAm Israel is about building a stronger and more vibrant Israel through unity and diversity,” said Joseph Bornstein, CEO and Founder of CauseMatch. “If you look at our cohort, you will see nonprofits from all sectors of Israeli society — from women’s health, to Ethiopian immigrants, to Israel advocacy. This diversity and unity, this mosaic of passions and shared idealism is what makes Israel such an incredible place.”

iAm Israel participating nonprofits range support all sectors of Israeli society, from inclusion for children with disabilities (Camp Shutaf) to helping Ethiopian Jews return to their homeland (Heart of Israel).

“When selecting participants, the two main factors we considered are quality of work and diversity. We want to showcase the incredible range of nonprofits that help build a stronger and more vibrant Israel,” Bornstein told Breaking Israel News.

In CauseMatch’s first iAm Israel campaign in 2016 18 nonprofits raised over $2 million for Israeli charities from over 7,000 organizations. “Organizations like United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom stood side-by-side in their support for Israel,” said Bornstein.

Maayan Hoffman, Vice President and Marketing and Brand Strategy of Israel365 commented on the uniqueness of a campaign including many sectors of Israeli society, saying “In a time when it’s difficult to unify around Israel abroad, especially in the U.S. where more people are disengaging, to see religious and secular unite around fundraising is uncanny.”

She further added, “This campaign could open doors for younger Jews to give, who might not necessarily be passionate about all Israeli causes. It offers an opportunity for each person to find something that speaks to him or her.”

Shlomo Schreibman, i365 Vice President of Business Development lauded iAm Israel as a campaign that “provides organizations with an opportunity to brand themselves as an integral part of the miraculous State of Israel along with raising funds from Christian Zionists and Jews.”

He told Breaking Israel News, “Israel365 has been on the forefront of digital fundraising for the past five years. We’ve experienced that crowdfunding campaigns are the most successful way for organizations to effectively and efficiently raise funds.”

Similarly, Bornstein expressed his delight in the partnership: “Israel365 is the perfect partner for iAm Israel. Israel365 has deep and diverse connections with Israeli nonprofits; they have the ability to mobilize the Christian Zionist donor community extremely well; and their marketing networks across the Jewish world are fantastic. That combination can help make iAm Israel into a global event that gives people around the world a meaningful and exciting opportunity to support an incredible cohort of Israeli nonprofits.”

Through impact giving and a revolutionary giving platform, which includes a high-tech, customized donation-tracking dashboard, organizations will open their own crowdfunding pages and let donors choose those causes that most speak to them.

Bornstein told Breaking Israel News, “For the first time, donors are be able to log-in, track their donations, explore giving history, and have our platform’s AI automatically recommend new causes based-on their profile.”

He maintained, “The system’s AI also analyzes donor’s behavior and giving patterns to provide proactive recommendations to nonprofits about how they can better communicate their impact and inspire their donor base.”

Bornstein expressed his pride in the number of religious, secular, and Christian organizations joining under one umbrella, standing united in their support of Israel. “It is a profound symbolic statement and one that will be seen by millions of people around the globe. When people donate to an iAm Israel campaign, they aren’t just supporting a specific nonprofit they are passionate about, they are contributing to a global movement for Israel,” he concluded.