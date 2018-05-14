41 Gazans Killed While Charging Security Fence [WATCH]

“For it was Hashem’s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashemhad commanded Moshe.” Joshua 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

35,000 Palestinians answered calls by Hamas to end a six week period of protests with a violent encore opposing the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Palestinian sources reported that 41 rioters were killed in the ensuing confrontations with IDF troops protecting Israel from the Hamas led riots,and over 900 wounded in rioting along the security fence separating Israel from Hamas-run Gaza. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed in violent clashes with the IDF along the security fence to 79.

The opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem was set to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence according to The Gregorian calendar which is a day of rage for the Palestinians referred to as Nakba(catastrophe). The month-long Muslim fast of Ramadan begins on Tuesday evening so Nakba was rescheduled, moved one day earlier.

Hamas named the protests the “March of Return” though the protest has been characterized by violence from the Gazan side of the security fence. Firebombs and stones have been thrown and launched at troops via slings and jury-rigged catapults. Explosive devices were also placed along the fence in an attempt to attack IDF patrols. Tens of thousands of tires were burned in attempts to damage the fence and obscure the vision of the IDF troops. Palestinians sent large incendiary kites loaded with firebombs across the border, igniting several large brush-fires. The IDF has used crowd control measures including tear gas and rubber bullets, resorting to live fire by snipers in situations that are life-threatening.

A short while ago, 3 terrorists attempted to place an explosive device near the security fence in Rafah, under the cover of violent riots. In response, the IDF fired at the terrorists, who were killed pic.twitter.com/LFRRyfHDzl — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018

A report in the Times of Israel cited the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence service, as claiming the violence in Gaza is being funded by Iran. The report also claimed that the Shin Bet had uncovered the Hamas strategy of encouraging civilians-particularly children and teens- to charge the fence while Hamas militants waited in the wings. If the fence is breached, the armed Hamas military members are poised to enter Israel and rush to attack the Israeli settlements nearby.

This is what we are defending. Terrorist #Hamas is trying to breach through our defences and attack our civilians. pic.twitter.com/nf1OwmpVHL — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) May 14, 2018

“There is a prohibition for Hamas operatives to approach the border, from a fear that they will be killed or captured by IDF troops, unless the security fence falls and then they must enter, armed, into Israel under the cover of the masses and carry out terror attacks,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

A short while ago, an IAF fighter jet struck 5 Hamas terror organization targets in a military training facility in northern Gaza pic.twitter.com/eDKTlOzVVU — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018



“From the information we have, it appears Hamas is encouraging and sending protesters to the border fence in order to carry out violent acts and damage security infrastructure. In addition, it was found that Iran is providing funding to Hamas in order for it to carry out these violent activities along the Gaza Strip’s border fence,” the Shin Bet said.