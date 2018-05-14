An End-of-Days Guide to the Embassy Move

And give no rest to Him, Until He establish Yerushalayim And make her renowned on earth. Isaiah 62:7 (The Israel Bible™)

On Monday, the US Embassy was officially opened in Jerusalem as per the orders of President Donald Trump in what many believe was an integral part of the Messianic process that will culminate in another architectural landmark: the building of the Third Temple. Several prominent rabbis weigh in on what this really means and why it is not simply another short-lived political agenda.

The Embassy as an Answer to Biblical Prophecy

Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel, the founder of the Land of Israel Network, sees the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem as part of Prophecy and an answer to Jewish prayers.

“The Jewish People have been praying and working toward the day that Jerusalem becomes a praise among the nations,” Rabbi Gimpel told Breaking Israel News, citing a verse in Isaiah to illustrate his point.

Upon your walls, O Yerushalayim, I have set watchmen, Who shall never be silent By day or by night. O you, Hashem’s remembrancers Take no rest And give no rest to Him, Until He establish Yerushalayim And make her renowned on earth. Isaiah 62:6-7

“Now, we are seeing just the beginning of this prophecy as nations begin moving their embassies from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem,” Rabbi Gimpel said. “This is a step in the prophetic process of redemption.”

The rabbi noted that some religious people were skeptical of the religious basis of a political move made by President Trump.

“I would encourage those who say that President Trump is not a holy man and therefore can have no place in this Godly process to look to the book of Isaiah and Ezra where the divine plan of restoration was done through a man named Cyrus,” Rabbi Gimpel said. “It would be a tragic mistake to view this historic move as unintentional or a coincidence, coming, as it does, on Israel’s 70th anniversary.”

The Embassy in Jerusalem is the Key to Trump’s Success

Rabbi Hillel Weiss is the spokesman for the nascent Sanhedrin, an initiative to reestablish the Biblically mandated court of 71 elders. Rabbi Weiss emphasized that the Embassy move, as a part of the redemptive process, was the secret behind Trump’s success as president. But this also came with a warning for the future.

“The opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem is not the end; it is a means,” Rabbi Weiss told Breaking Israel News. “It is one step in the Geula process that is moving towards the Temple, which must, by necessity, involve all the nations and even the Temple is merely a means for sanctifying all of creation.”

“Everything Trump has done has been to set the entire world straight, to reestablish which is good and which is evil, to call everything by its proper name,” Rabbi Weiss said. “That was the basis of his campaign. Behind any lie is an underlying desire to wipe Israel off the map since God’s covenant with Israel is truth and the basis of all truth.”

“The end of this process is known: geula (redemption). Since President Trump has taken steps that bring the world closer to geula, he has succeeded where others have failed. No other president has brought the embassy to Jerusalem so Trump has had unexpected success. His greatest step in this process was canceling the deal with Iran which, at its very core, was aimed at destroying Jerusalem.”

“It is for that reason that the Palestinians cannot have even one inch of Jerusalem,” Rabbi Weiss warned. “Every piece of land they are given becomes forbidden to everyone else. Every part of Israel that is under Jewish control is open to everyone. Jerusalem must be entirely Jewish in order to become the prophesied House of Prayer for all Nations.”

The Cyrus Messiah

Rabbi Shimon Apisdorf, a noted Torah teacher and author, believes the opening of the embassy is explicitly described in Jewish sources as part of the end-of-days process. The rabbi cited Kol Hatur (Cry of the Turtle Dove), written in the 18th century by Rabbi Hillel Rivlin of Shklov, a close disciple of Rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, the leading rabbi of the generation known as the Vilna Gaon.

“The Kol Hatur laid out 156 steps in the process of Moshiach,”One of the steps is called Koresh Meshichi based on King Cyrus allowing and even enabling the Jews to come back to Israel and build the Temple.”

“This step is the role non-Jews and their leaders play in the Moshiach. It is specifically for non-Jews and as such, is not a mitzvah that Jews are commanded to perform.”

“Some people are suffering from cognitive dissonance and can’t understand that something holy can come out of Donald Trump,” Rabbi Apisdorf noted. “But it is not him as a person that is the focus; it is his actions. Trump is not Moshiach (Messiah) but the USA is the major superpower today in so many ways. For them to move their embassy is massively significant and surely has spiritual as well as historic implications.”

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the Rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, believes that the prophets in the Bible undoubtedly anticipated an event like the opening of the embassy.

“No one forced the US president to do this,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “This is clearly a case of the non-Jews coming to Jerusalem to praise God, as they did in the First and Second Temples, and as the Prophets said they would again.”

The rabbi cited just one of the many prophesies describing the multinational attraction of an end-of-days Jerusalem.

At that time, they shall call Yerushalayim “Throne of Hashem,” and all nations shall assemble there, in the name of Hashem, at Yerushalayim. They shall no longer follow the willfulness of their evil hearts.

“This is just the beginning of the nations coming to Jerusalem,” Rabbi Berger said. “The Muslims as Bnei Yishmael (the children of Ishmael) can take part in this, however, there are prophecies that at least part of the Arab nations will go to war against Jerusalem. We are also seeing this. What do Muslims in Turkey or Iran care about what happens in Jerusalem? But we see that they are willing to go to war, to risk their entire countries by going up against Russia and America, just for a slim chance they will see Jerusalem in danger. This is not logical but they do this because it is the role they have chosen.”