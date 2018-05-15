Al-Qaeda Calls For Jihad Against US for Jerusalem Embassy Move

“Rise, Hashem, in Your anger; assert Yourself against the fury of my foes; bestir Yourself on my behalf; You have ordained judgment.” Psalms 7:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In a five-minute video entitled “Tel Aviv is Also a Land of Muslims”, Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri called on Muslims to carry out a jihad against the United States in response to America’s decision to move its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon, took over the radical terror organization after founder Osama Bin Laden was shot dead by American forces in 2011.