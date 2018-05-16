The Palestinian Authority’s ‘Day of Rage’ Over The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Smacks of Desperation

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has called for a “Day of Rage” to protest the opening of the American Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem. “Days of Rage” actually date to SDS activities in Chicago in 1969, but were resurrected for the 2011 uprising in Bahrain. They were seen in Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the Arab world, focused on governmental corruption and ineptitude. They serve a different purpose in the West Bank — driving a stake into the heart of the “peace process.”

That, for Abbas, is a worthwhile goal.

It is an article of faith in the West and at the United Nations that there is a “process” that can produce “peace” in the Middle East; it isn’t true. Israel and Abbas have incompatible bottom lines and Abbas has increasingly less room to maneuver against his real foes: Hamas, Turkey, and Iran. The best he can do is stymie the process, which accounts for his vile outpouring of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial last week, as well as the “stabbing intifada,” “days of rage,” and “pay for slay.”

For Israel, the goal is the promise of U.N. Security Council Resolution 242 that Israel will have “secure and recognized boundaries free from threats or acts of force.” From legitimacy and security, peace can emerge.

This presents Abbas with a dilemma. As the successor to Yasser Arafat, he is wedded to Arafat’s primary principles:

Not to concede the legitimacy of Jewish national aspirations on land claimed by Arabs;

Not to concede the resettlement of Palestinians — original 1947-49 refugees or their descendants — anywhere but within the boundaries of pre-1967 Israel.

The “two-state solution,” beloved of the professional peace-processing class, requires that he break both pledges to his mentor. And further, to make the above concessions requires Abbas to agree that Palestinian national aspirations will be forever satisfied with a split rump state squeezed in between a hostile Israel and a hostile Jordan. It requires Abbas to say: