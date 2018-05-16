“When all the nations of the earth gather against her. In that day, I will make Yerushalayim a stone for all the peoples to lift; all who lift it shall injure themselves” (ZECHARIAH 12:3)

Zecharya (Zechariah) prophesied about a future attack against Yehuda (Judah) by the nations of the world. In that attack, the nations will besiege Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), Israel’s capital, only to be miraculously defeated by Yehuda. Zecharya states that Yerushalayim will become “a stone for all the peoples to lift,” and “all who lift it shall injure themselves.” In ancient times, when heavy stones lay in a field, farmers would have to remove them with great effort, often cutting themselves futilely, in order to plough their fields. This verse insinuates that the nations of the world who try to remove Yehuda and Yerushalayim will fail, futilely injuring themselves while trying to destroy the holy city.