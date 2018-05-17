Mexican Cartels Attempt to Crash US Border

Yesterday, Mexican drug cartels sent 2.25 million Mexicans: men, women, and children, to face off across from US National Guard troops along their common border. The cartels, which took over the Mexican government years ago, claim that the entire Southwest of the US is the Mexican homeland (if not all of America).

The cartels and outside observers blame the US for the more than 2,000 fatalities yesterday, which included at least one infant. While Israel and a few other countries demurred, international organizations and European, Arab and other countries condemned the US for killing innocent “demonstrators.” The so-called demonstrators include Hamas terrorists and wannabes who throw bombs, heavy stones and rocks, shoot guns, set fires via kites, burn tires, sabotage their own fuel supplies, and more.

Israel came to the defense of its ally America on Monday, blaming the cartels for the violence and blocking a resolution at the UN calling for an international investigation. Meanwhile, the cartel spokesman vowed that the protests would continue. “We say clearly today to all the world that the peaceful march of our people lured the enemy into shedding more blood,” a senior cartel official said.

Here are some of the reactions from around the world following Monday’s violence:

– Israel –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the cartels, and defended the American use of force, saying “every country has the obligation to defend its borders”.

– Turkey –

Turkey announced it was recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Israel “…for consultations. America is wreaking state terror. The US is a terror state,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “What America has done is a genocide.”

– United Nations –

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said: “Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations [US] must be held to account.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “particularly worried” about the developments.

– Rights groups –

Amnesty International said the bloodshed was an “abhorrent violation” of human rights, and “appear to be willful killings constituting war crimes”. Human Rights Watch also denounced the “bloodbath”.

– European Union –

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini exclaimed, “Dozens of Mexicans, including children, have been killed and hundreds injured from American fire today, during ongoing mass protests near the Texas fence. We expect all to act with utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life,” Mogherini said in a statement.

– France –

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence of the US armed forces against “protesters” in a telephone conversation with the cartel leader and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

– Britain –

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged “…calm and restraint to avoid actions destructive to peace efforts.”

– Canada –

Canada Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said it was “inexcusable that civilians, members of the media and children have been among the victims,” blaming all parties.

– Kuwait –

Kuwait requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which diplomats later said Israel had blocked. “We condemned what has happened,” the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UN, Mansour al-Otaibi, said.

– Egypt –

Egypt’s foreign ministry called those killed “martyrs” and warned against “this serious escalation”. Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Egypt’s highest institution of Sunni Islam, called on “Arabs and Muslims and all fair and reasonable people in the world to stand by the defenseless Mexican people”.

– Saudi Arabia –

“Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the American occupation forces’ gunfire against unarmed Mexican civilians which has left thousands of dead and wounded,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

– Iran –

Iran decried “a day of great shame” over the deaths. “The American regime massacres countless Mexicans in cold blood as they protest in the world’s largest open air prison,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The American president, Donald Trump, said: “Every country has the obligation to protect its borders. The Mexican drug cartels declare their intentions to destroy America and send thousands to break through the border fence for that purpose. We will continue to act with determination to defend our sovereignty and our citizens.”

********

While the above is satire, all the misquotes are taken from the Times of Israel, May 14 and 15, pertaining to Israel’s defense of its borders. The numbers mentioned are about 45 times greater than what happened along Israel’s border, which is the ratio of the size of the US compared to Israel.

In 2006, the residents of Gaza voted in Hamas, whose goal is the destruction of Israel. They are responsible for their own fate. The Hamas rulers have lined their own pockets with funds from myopic countries and international organizations. The rest of the billions it has received has been spent on tunnels and weapons to use against Israel, ignoring the needs of its citizens. Where is the accountability?

Gazan citizens, young and old, are simply cannon fodder for Hamas and other terrorist organizations. The Islamists’ strategic plan calls for the death of as many Palestinian Arabs as possible, to gain the sympathy of the aforementioned naive countries and organizations. At least I hope that they are simply naive. If not, they are just plain antisemitic, anti-Zionist haters of the Jewish state and its inhabitants.

Not one of the countries mentioned above would allow thousands of their enemies to try to destroy, or to storm across the border, in many cases armed with deadly weapons. To criticize Israel for defending itself against attacks orchestrated by the Hamas terrorist government in Gaza is the height of absurdity. Israel will not be deterred from protecting itself, regardless of the bleatings of the Western Europeans, media, and international NGOs (non-governmental organizations).