Israel Strikes Back Against Hamas After Several Homes Damaged From Gunfire

The Israel Air Force (IAF) launched strikes against several terror targets in the Gaza Strip late Wednesday night into Thursday, in response to reported gunfire from Gaza that damaged several homes in the nearby Israeli community of Sderot.

The targets, which belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization that has controlled Gaza since 2007, were located in a military compound and weapons manufacturing facility.

“The terrorist organization Hamas is solely responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences for the acts of terror carried out from Gaza against the citizens and sovereignty of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson’s Unit stated.

“(The IDF) is determined to continue its missions and to ensure security to the residents of Israel.”

According to a statement released by the city of Sderot, the shots were fired at Israeli army aircraft hovering above and near the Israel-Gaza border. As the bullets fell, they struck several homes including the house of Sderot’s mayor, Eli Moyal.

“It was frightening,” Moyal told the Ynet news outlet. “I went out into the yard and saw shards.”

Shortly thereafter, the IDF struck two Hamas posts in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The IDF sees this as a serious event and holds Hamas responsible for everything that occurs in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.