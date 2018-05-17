Emergency Situation in Israel as IDF Troops Deployed to All Borders!

“For thus said God of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: “Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye.” Zechariah 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel is on high alert as her borders are threatened on all sides. Israel’s Defense Force (IDF) has increased the presence of both active duty and reservists to fortify the country’s borders.

“These are not regular days in the Middle East,” General (res.) Yehiel Gozal, CEO of Yahad-United for Israel’s Soldiers, told Breaking Israel News. “If this situation doesn’t quickly get under control, it is likely that a war will develop.”

Gozal’s bold statement came following the news that 40,000 Palestinians were rioting at Israel’s southern Gaza border. Thus far, 62 rioters have been killed by IDF forces and at least 2,000 have been injured.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has proudly stated that of those killed, 50 were members of the Hamas terror group. “In the last rounds of confrontations, 62 people were martyred, 50 of the martyrs were Hamas and 12 from the people,” said Hamas official Salah Bardawil in an interview with the Palestinian Baladna news outlet.

Though the international media is reporting that the Palestinians were holding a peaceful protest, films of the riots paint a very different picture. Along with chants of “Death to Israel and the United States”, rioters set tires ablaze, planted bombs, flew incendiary kites into Israel destroying Israeli fields, and threw firebombs, Molotov cocktails, and stones at IDF troops.

Serious escalation of the situation occurred when Palestinians directed machine gun fire from Gaza at IDF aerial vehicles. Several residences in the Israeli border town of Sderot were hit. Sderot officials stated that army overhead aircrafts were the apparent target of the gunfire but the bullets entered civilian homes when they returned to the ground.

“Bullets should be regarded as missiles, and Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in Gaza,” Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi stated.

Israeli citizens have independently started to travel to Israel’s borders to bring food and gifts to IDF soldiers. Yet, Yahad-United for Israel’s Soldiers is the only Israel government sanctioned organization permitted to provide Israeli soldiers with all of their welfare needs.

“In past emergency situations, individuals and various organizations, out of good intentions, gave directly to Israeli soldiers,” noted Gozal. “This actually puts both citizens and IDF soldiers in danger, causes challenges within troops, and wastes donated dollars as excessive or not needed supplies are donated.”

Every commander has direct contact with Yahad-United for Israel’s Soldiers, informing the organization of exactly what their soldiers need. 100 percent of every dollar donated to Yahad is used directly for Israeli soldier welfare and handled in an orderly fashion.

Though claims that the latest Palestinian threats to Israel’s sovereignty are connected to the United States moving its embassy to Jerusalem and President Donald Trump cancelling the Iran nuclear deal, the riots are actually a continuation of the Hamas terror organization campaign dubbed “March of Return” whose goal it is to infiltrate Israeli territory, murder Jews, and take over the Holy Land.

Gozal noted that Palestinian leadership has never accepted the State of Israel as a historic fact and are sending their citizens to Israel’s borders to fight IDF soldiers and get killed as martyrs.

“Through the use of terror and false narrative, Arabs have been trying to destroy Israel and the Jewish people since 1948,” he said. “People must know that these events have nothing to do with the return of Judea and Samaria into the hands of the Jewish people following the Six Day War in 1967, nor the US Embassy moving to Jerusalem or the cancellation of the Iran deal. It stems from the hateful desire to destroy Israel and her citizens.”

Israel Defense Forces’ spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus stated, “Hamas is behind these riots, and the branding of the riots as ‘peaceful protests’ could not be further from the truth.”

The IDF has been using riot-control measures to control the Palestinian masses. In addition, the IDF disrupted internet and cell signals around the border to prevent mobilization of rioters by Hamas.However, soldiers were forced to use live fire when their lives and the lives of citizens in neighboring communities were threatened.

Gozal told Breaking Israel News that the IDF has increased its presence by placing both reservists and active duty soldiers on every one of Israel’s borders as well as in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem. Every soldier is on high alert including Israel’s air force, navy, ground forces and intelligence.

“We had to show our power in the north when Iran sent rockets into Israel from Syria,” he said. “Israel has a moral obligation to protect itself and its citizens. We will not stand by under threats of our destruction.”

In addition to the present danger on Israel’s borders, Gozal pointed out that Hezbollah, along with Iran, is continuously sponsoring terror and attacks on Israel. “Hezbollah and Iran are waiting to join an attack on Israel from Lebanon on Israel’s northern border. All these happenings has placed Israel in an emergency situation.”

Yahad representatives are on the field at all of Israel’s borders providing IDF soldiers and border police with all of their needs. “At this critical time for Israel, we must unite and rally around our IDF soldiers,” continued Gozal. “We need as much international support as possible, both through prayer,, with spreading accurate news about the moral and outstanding behavior of Israel’s soldiers, and through donations which go directly towards soldier welfare and support.”

