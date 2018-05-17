“In that day a fountain shall be open to the House of David and the inhabitants of Yerushalayim for purging and cleansing” ZECHARIAH 13:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The final chapter of the Book of Zechariah describes the future purification of Yehuda and Yisrael, as the impure spirit is removed from the land. The purification will take place in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) through the waters of an unnamed fountain that will gush from the earth and stream over the countryside, purifying the people and the land. Although it is not explicitly named as such, perhaps the source of this fountain is Yerushalayim’s Gichon spring where Shlomo (Solomon) was anointed (I Kings 1:38-39) and which provided drinking water and a means of irrigation for the nearby residents of the Kidron valley.