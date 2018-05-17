Congresswoman Bachmann: ‘The Floodgate is Opening’

“And it shall come to pass in the end of days, that the mountain of the LORD’S house shall be established as the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it.” ~Isaiah 2:2.

“The floodgate is going to open,” said former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. “We need to pray and ask Hashem (God) for Russia, China, India – it is possible.”

Speaking to a group of close to 100 Christian and Jewish leaders at the Knesset on Wednesday – hours after Guatemala followed America’s lead and moved its embassy to Jerusalem – Bachmann said, “This is a golden time for Israel.”

She said Israel is now in a position of global strength as the world recognizes “what has been true for 3,000 years – that [Israel] is the epicenter of the apple of God’s eye.”

Bachmann explained that she sits on President Donald Trump’s faith advisory initiative, and on Tuesday she and other faith leaders met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There, she raised to the PM that there are several small countries that are interested in moving their embassies too but don’t have the financial resources.

“He said, ‘Go back to the UN and tell the ambassadors that land in Jerusalem is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you want a place, we [Israel] will make it happen,’” said Bachmann.

The Wednesday event, sponsored by the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, was one of several events held in the Jewish capital in celebration of the United States and Guatemalan embassies. The official US embassy moving ceremony took place on Monday evening. There are 38 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world.

On Sunday, Bachmann, speaking at a joint Christian-Jewish Bible study organized by the Knesset Caucus for the Encouragement of Bible Study, the Schindler Society and Israel365’s Yeshiva for the Nations, apologized for her past “ignorant” comments about the Jewish people, retracting statements she made in 2015 about the need for intensified efforts to convert Jews to Christianity.

“We have to celebrate what God is doing here in Israel,” said Joshua Reinstein, director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus.

Member of Knesset Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beiteinu), who chairs the caucus, recalled how exactly six months before Trump made his historical declaration that America recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the caucus held a Jerusalem prayer breakfast at which they prayed for the peace and completion of the Holy City.

Speaker after speaker revelled in how they see the hand of God in recent events.

“This is something so miraculous that clearly it is coming from the right arm of a sovereign God,” said Bachmann. “This is something Divine.”

MK Yehudah Glick (Likud) joked openly that the secular Israeli media continues to question the mention of God in conjunction to the embassy moves.

“Those non-rational people will say it is just a coincidence,” said Glick. “You need a lot of faith to be an atheist.”

Strategic Implications

Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) said he envisions long-term strategic implications from the US decision. He explained that what happened in Jerusalem this week will echo in the halls of Damascus and will reverberate in the streets of Tehran.

“When a US president draws a redline and someone flagrantly crosses that red line, countries take notice,” Oren said. “They invade Ukraine, send warships into the South China Sea.

“When a president says he is going to move America’s embassy and then recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, when other brave countries like Guatemala follow, everyone in the world is taking note. If you think for a second that the little guy with the strange haircut in North Korea is not taking note, believe me, he is taking note.”

Oren told the audience the embassy moves would be crucial for the security of Israel and “each and every one of us” in the room.

Alan D. Clemmons, a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, said the US and Guatemalan embassy moves send a message to the world that, “the popular lie that Jews have no connection to the Land of Israel and that they have no roots in Jerusalem is being put to rest.”

He told Breaking Israel News that the nations are coming to respect Israel’s sovereignty and instead of dictating a path for Israel, they are going to be willing to listen and stand by Israel as Israel determines its own path.

Real Friends of Israel

The full congressional caucus from Guatemala was present for the event. Congressman Juan Manuel Diaz Duran said President Jimmy Morales made the decision to move his embassy despite steep opposition.

Duran said the petition to move the embassy started with only 50 signatures by politicians who put their political careers at risk. But they were willing to do so in the name of friendship and faith.

“Israel and Guatemala have historically been good friends,” Duran said. “I don’t know any other country in the world who loves the state of Israel more than Guatemala.”

Clemmons said that Guatemala – and Latin America, in general – share the United States’ tradition of respect for Israel, “stemming in no small part from their Christian communities.”

Like Bachmann, Clemmons said he believes that Guatemala and Paraguay – which has also committed to move its embassy – are going to be the first of many Latin American nations that will be moving their embassies.

MK Anat Berko (Likud) said Christians are “real friends of Israel.” She noted that when the world denies the Jewish connection to the Land of Israel, they are likewise denying any Christian connection.

“If Jesus was alive I am sure he would talk in Hebrew,” said Berko with a smile.

Ilatov and Glick cautioned that while Israelis and their supporters should celebrate this week, the Jews are not in Israel “based on anyone’s kindness, but the truthful history that is record in the Bible,” said Ilatov. “The decision concerning Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish nation was made more than 3,000 years ago. Nothing has changed.”

Added Glick: “America is great. Israel is great. But God is greater than all of us.”