“A maskil of David, while he was in the cave. A prayer” PSALMS 142:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Book of Samuel records a young David running for his life from King Shaul (Saul), and escaping to a cave in Adulam. Once David reached Adulam he refused to be overcome with fear and instead built an army of some 400 men. These men – bitter, depressed and lacking direction in life – were drawn to David’s soulful prayers. Prayer can serve as a unifying force, and provide hope for the desperate. Through prayer, David inspired his army of men and began his path toward the monarchy. From a dark cave, prayer facilitated the emergence of a future king of Israel. Today, Adulam (pictured above) is a picturesque nature reserve in central Israel.