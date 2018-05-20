Report: Trump Mid-East Peace Plan to Be Released Next Month

“When Hashem is pleased with a man’s conduct, He may turn even his enemies into allies.” Proverbs 16:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Reports that the Trump administration is set to release its much-awaited Middle-East Peace Plan next month indicate that it will come as a disappointment to the Palestinians.

A report by Associated Press cited five U.S. officials and a congressional aide who said that the plan, composed by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Trump’s special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt, should be made public by late June, though the timing could change due to developments in the region.

The Palestinian Authority is already at odds with the White House over the opening of the US Embassy in Washington which led to President Mahmoud Abbas recalling the chief of the PA Mission in Washington last Monday.

Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, rejected the US as having any part in the negotiations.

“I don’t need Jason Greenblatt. I don’t need Kushner,” Erekat said to the media last week. “It’s our lives.”

The US put $200 million dollars in bilateral aid earmarked by the federal budget for the Palestinian aid on hold last year. An additional $65 million in US assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) was put on hold last year as well. Palestinian anger toward the US will undoubtedly increase should these funds be reallocated. The three officials told the Associated Press that the State Department has recommended that the White House release part of the money, but there has been no indication the funds will be released. One official said there was “an overwhelming lack of urgency” about making a decision on the funding.