“For the rows of bread, for the regular meal offering and for the regular burnt offering, for those of the Shabbatot, new moons, festivals, for consecrations, for sin offerings to atone for Yisrael” NEHEMIAH 10:34 (The Israel Bible™)

The last ten verses of the this chapter of Nehemiah focus on reviving the sacrificial obligations. The word for ’sacrifice’ or ‘offering,’ korban (קרבן), indicates its true purpose. Korban comes from the word karov (קרוב) which means ‘close’. The korban facilitates a close relationship between man and Hashem (God). Although the korbanot can only be brought in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), the core idea behind them is timeless and universal, intended for all humanity. In the absence of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) and its sacrifices, we use prayer as a means of coming close to our Father in Heaven. As the verse is Hoshea says “Instead of bulls we will pay the offering of our lips” (Hosea 14:3). Pictured above is the sanctuary of the historical Hurva Synagogue in the Old City of Jerusalem. Founded in the 18t century in the vicinity where the the Beit Hamikdash stood, this is one of Jerusalem’s most iconic locations for prayer.