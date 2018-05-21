UN Human Rights Council Approves ‘War Crimes’ Probe Against Israel

“Why do nations assemble, and peoples plot vain things?” Psalms 2:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The United Nations Human Rights Council approved a “war crimes” probe on Friday to “provide recommendations to protect civilians against any further assaults” in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was approved in a 29-2 vote, with 14 abstentions. The United States and Australia were the only countries to vote against the resolution. However, Croatia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Kenya, Panama, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Switzerland, Togo, Slovakia and the United Kingdom all abstained.

The United Kingdom said while it recognizes the “tragic and concerning loss of life” among the Palestinians, it was unable to support an investigation that ignores Hamas, as it does not “provide us with true understanding of accountability.”

Similarly, Australia said that while the situation in Gaza is complex, “Israel has the right to protect its population, but should also exercise restraint. However, the role of Hamas cannot be ignored.”

Speaking before the vote at the special session, UNHRC chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein warned that “killing resulting from the unlawful use of force by an occupying power may also constitute willful killings, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”