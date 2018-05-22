Iran Launched 32 Missiles at Israel in May: Israel Air Force Commander

“See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps!” Psalms 121:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran launched 32 missiles at Israel earlier in May, according to Israel Air Force Commander, Major General Amikam Norkin.

“Iran launched 32 missiles and we intercepted 4 of them and the rest fell outside Israeli territory,” Norkin said on Tuesday, at an Israel Air Force senior Conference in the coastal city of Herzilya.

The IDF had originally said that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force fired 20 missiles at Israel’s Golan Heights Region. Four of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and the other rockets ended up landing in Syrian territory.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) retaliated by striking dozens of Iranian military sites in Syria. Syrian air defense batteries responded and according to Norkin, fired more than 100 anti-aircraft missiles. They were completely ineffective however, as none of the IAF planes were hit. Israel on the other hand, managed to destroy the Syrian anti-aircraft batteries.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said shortly after the operation that “nearly all” of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria had been destroyed. He then warned Iran against attacking the Jewish state again.

“If we get rain, you will get a flood,” he said. “We will not let Iran use Syria as a base to attack us from.”

Israel had already expected some form of an Iranian attack the night before after detecting irregular deployments of Iranian forces within Syria. The IDF had then ordered municipalities in the north and in the Golan Heights to open up bomb shelters.