“And Chana prayed: My heart exults in Hashem; I have triumphed through Hashem. I gloat over my enemies; I rejoice in Your deliverance” I SAMUEL 2:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Chana’s prayer of thanksgiving, recorded in I Samuel 2, is considered a model prayer. In her time, there was still no established liturgy, and there was not yet any concept of organized prayer among the Israelites. Chana’s prayer was a spontaneous expression of her deep spirit, after finally being blessed with the child for whom she had desperately longed.