600 Year Old Amulet Cites Biblical Balaam to Curse Chariot Races

“When the ass now saw the angel of Hashem, she lay down under Balaam; and Balaam was furious and beat the ass with his stick.” Numbers 22:27 (The Israel Bible™)

A scroll from the fifth century made of thin lead and discovered in the 1930’s in Turkey has finally been deciphered and its message is shocking: an amulet written in Aramaic, it refers to the Biblical story of Balaam and researchers believe it was used by a Jew to curse opposition chariot racers.

The scroll made of thin lead was discovered buried in the Hippodrome in the city of Antioch some 70 years ago by researchers from Princeton University. It remained rolled up, its message hidden away, until two years ago when a project from Cologne university unrolled it thinking it was a Greek-language amulet, a fairly common practice of the time.

Upon closer inspection, the researchers discovered that the 3.5-inch x .8-inch sheet of metal was inscribed with Hebrew letters. They turned the project over to Tel Aviv University doctoral student Rivka Elitzur-Leiman who is studying Jewish magical amulets from the 4th-7th centuries for her dissertation. Using Reflectance Transformation Imaging (RTI), a technology which takes images in different lighting and from different angles, Elitzur-Leiman was able to decipher the inscriptions.

She identified the inscription as an Aramaic dialect written with Hebrew letters and used by Jews. The content, dealing with the Biblical story of Balaam and containing the Hebrew name of God (YHWH), seemed to confirm her theory.

“The curse calls upon the angel who stands before Balaam’s donkey to block the horses of the opposing team,” Elitzur-Leiman told Breaking Israel News. The hex also calls on God to cause the “Blue Team” horses to “drown in the mud”.

Though many such metal scrolls exist, amulets for blessings and Some of the inscription was indecipherable as a nail had been driven through the metal to intensify the effects of the curse. Elitzur-Leiman explained that lead was used for hexing. The metal scroll was then buried in the soil where the race was being held and the horses passing over it would activate it. Gold or silver were used for amulets that generated blessings.

Many people think these types of amulets and hexes would not be used by religious Jews but these types of amulets and hexes were very common, even among the Jews, and even though many rabbis object, they are still used by some Jews to this day,” She cited examples from the Talmud. “They were used for many purposes including chasing away spirits and frequently contained verses of Psalms.”

“Chariot races were very much like modern sporting events with fans getting very emotionally involved,” Elitzur-Leiman said. “Just as modern sports fans go to great lengths using good luck charms and other superstitions to help their team, chariot fans did the same in ancient times.”