Iranian Commander Threatens Trump’s Secretary of State Pompeo

A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo deserves a “strong punch to the mouth” for a call to increase sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this, and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them,” said Ismail Kowsari, Reuters reported.

The statement by the commander comes after Pompeo said the Trump administration was preparing to impose “the strongest sanctions in history” on Iran following [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal earlier this month.

“Who are you and America to tell us to limit the range of ballistic missiles?” he said, adding that “history has shown that with the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, America is the top criminal with regard to missiles.”

Kowsari also defended Qassem Soleimani, who heads the branch of the Revolutionary Guards outside of Iran’s borders, and was singled out by Pompeo for destabilizing the Middle East and threatening U.S. allies such as Israel.

“Soleimani is not a single person,” said Kowsari. “The great people of Iran support him.”