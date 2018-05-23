Knesset Committee Urges Change to Obama Deal on Aid to Israel

“It is better to take refuge in Hashem than to trust in mortals.” Psalms 118:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Knesset members on Monday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that up to 22,000 workers in Israel’s defense industry could lose their jobs to the tune of a whopping $1.3 billion in annual losses if he does not convince U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse a clause in a military funding deal signed with the United States in 2016.

The aid package signed between Netanyahu and President Barack Obama provided Israel with $38 billion in military assistance for 10 years, starting in 2019. But one of the clauses would gradually reduce and then eliminate the ability for Israel to spend any of that funding in the Jewish state. Up until the signing, Israel was able to spend 26.3 percent of the funds in Israel.