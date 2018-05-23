“Let me, I pray, cross over and see the good land on the other side of the Yarden, that good hill country, and the Lebanon” DEUTERONOMY 3:25 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, Moshe (Moses) demonstrates his love for the Land of Israel. Although Hashem (God) already forbade him from setting foot in the Promised Land, Moshe pleads with Him to change his mind. The words “Let me, I pray, cross over and see the good land on the other side of the Yarden” highlight the motivation behind Moshe’s request. It is not arrogance nor a desire for power that leads to his request, as he did not ask to lead the people into the land. Moshe simply wanted to see the land, to breathe its air, to experience its goodness. A visit to the Land of Israel has never been as easy as it is today, and the love for the land espoused by Moshe inspires millions of tourists to visit Israel each year. Visitors to Israel must remember that by entering the land, they are experiencing a blessing that even Moshe was not able to achieve. Pictured above is a group of Jewish men wrapped in tallitot (prayer shawls) praying on a mountain top in the Land of Israel.