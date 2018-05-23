When America Eats, Hungry Israelis Benefit

“For He has satisfied the thirsty, filled the hungry with all good things.” Psalms 107:9 (The Israel Bible™)

When can eating actually feed hungry Israelis? When one participates in Meir Panim’s innovative program, “America Eats for Israel.”

On May 15, communities in New York, New Jersey, and Baltimore joined together in dining at participating Kosher restaurants to feed hungry Israelis. Each establishment agreed to give 10 percent of the proceeds to Meir Panim charity organization.

Meir Panim maintains five Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens and funds Meals-on-Wheels for the homebound, prepaid food shopping cards before holidays, school lunch programs, and after-school youth clubs for kids at-risk.

According to Jewish tradition, a minimum of 10 percent of net earnings should be given to charity. In Hebrew, charity is called “tzedakah”, which translates as righteousness. Giving to the poor is considered an act of righteousness which actually benefits both the giver as well as the receiver. Additionally, tithing comes from the idea that this money is an entrustment to a person by God and therefore is not really the owners but only in their possession to help those in need.

Meir Panim’s “America Eats for Israel” project has been operative for 10 years, raising on average over $10,000 for Israel’s needy citizens. There are approximately 1.7 million Israelis presently living in poverty, with over 800,000 children going to bed hungry.

“This groundbreaking project builds solidarity with Americans and impoverished Israelis,” said Danielle Rubin, project director for Meir Panim charity organization, to Breaking Israel News. “We are grateful to Baltimore-based students from Yeshivat Rambam and Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School for creating this initiative, which is now a national event.”

Rabbi Sam Wach, Youth Director of the Ner Tamid Youth and Scouts stated, “It is exciting to go from restaurant to restaurant on the day of the event and see the people excited to share a meal with family and friends, knowing that doing an ordinary thing such as ordering a sandwich or omelet is going to provide funds to people with real needs in Israel.”

With the development of the project, students in multiple U.S. cities now recruite restaurants to participate. They then work hard publicizing the event and making plans to “eat for Israel” with their families and friends.

“Knowing that we are helping our brothers and sisters in Israel makes the program even more important and meaningful,” said Josh Wiener, America Eats for Israel liaison and sophomore at Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway.

Participating restaurants included from Baltimore: Caramel’s Ice Cream & Pizza, David Chu’s China Bistro, Dougie’s BBQ & Grill, Eden Cafe, Mama Leah’s Pizza, Tov Pizza, Van Gough Cafe, from New Jersey: Chickies French Fry & Chicken Bar, Chopstix Kosher Chinese, EJ’s Place, Mocha Bleu, Schnitzel Plus, and from New York City: David’s Famous Pizza, Golan Heights, Grandma’s Pizza, Josh’s Brooklyn Brick Oven Pizza 5 Towns, Traditions Eatery.

Rabbi Yaakov Blau of Torah Academy of Bergen County explained, “Torah Academy of Bergen County strives to impart in each of its talmidim [students] a sense of communal responsibility and a love for Eretz Yisrael [Israel]. America Eats for Israel offers the students a unique opportunity to simultaneously fulfill each goal while enjoying themselves. We are proud to partner with Meir Panim in their mission to fight poverty in Israel.”

With the help of “America Eats for Israel”, Meir Panim is able to provide nourishing meals and social services to thousands of children and adults across Israel. By just grabbing a bagel, ordering lunch for the office, or taking one’s family to a delicious dinner, giving charity to Israel’s needy citizens has never tasted so good!

To donate to Meir Panim, please visit here.

Written in coordination with Meir Panim.