Israel to Advance Construction of 3,900 New Homes Throughout Biblical Heartland

Israel is set to authorize the construction of an additional 3,900 Jewish homes in the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Thursday.

“We promised to advance building in Judea and Samaria and we kept our word,” Liberman said.

The projects must first receive official authorization before moving forward. The expectation is that the High Planning Subcommittee of Israel’s Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria will give its approval next week.

Of the 3,900 homes, 2,500 will be ready to be built right away, having gone through all the necessary steps for construction planning. The other 1,400 homes will simply advance through the regular stages of the approval process.

The number of housing units that were listed in particular towns throughout Judea and Samaria include:

400 for Ariel; 460 for Ma’ale Adumim; 180 for Talmon; 170 for Neve Daniel; 160 for Kfar Etzion; 130 for Tene Omarim; 130 for Avnei Hefetz; 150 for Kiryat Arba; 80 for Hinanit; 60 for Neve Tzof; 45 for Ma’ale Efraim; and 40 for Alfei Menashe.

Apparently, the new housing units will not be the last to receive authorization this year.

“In the coming months, we will continue to settle and develop Judea and Samaria in practice,” Liberman added.

Earlier this year, Israel has followed through on authorizing several outposts in the Biblical heartland including Havat Gilad in Samaria, which was approved to sanctify the life of a terror victim.

Construction has also started in the new community of Amichai, located right near the ancient city of Shiloh.