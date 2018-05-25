Prayers Needed For IDF Soldier Critically Injured by Stone Block Thrown by Arab

“May Hashem guard him and preserve him; and may he be thought happy in the land. Do not subject him to the will of his enemies. Hashem will sustain him on his sickbed; You shall wholly transform his bed of suffering.” (Palms 41:4)

An IDF soldier was critically injured in al-Am’ari refugee camp near Ramallah in the early morning on Thursday when an Arab threw a stone block from three stories up, hitting the soldier in the head and crushing his kevlar helmet.

“The helmet was shattered, he fell on his back, and was hit a second time. This appears to be the blow that caused the serious injuries”, IDF Spokesman Brigadier-General Ronen Manelis told the press.

The terrorist responsible for the attack escaped.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said in a statement to the media, “Our hearts are with the Duvdevan fighter and his family. During these difficult hours, all of Israel is praying together for the soldier’s recovery.”

“We take this incident very seriously. The evil terrorist who injured him does not know day from night. Soon we will have our hands on him – whether he is alive or dead.”

The soldier was part of the Duvdevan (cherry) unit, an elite special operations force that operates in high-risk urban environments, sometimes undercover disguised as Arabs. The operation in which the soldier was involved was aimed at a terror cell that was involved in a recent wave of attacks.

The soldier was taken to Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem Jerusalem.

The soldier remains in critical condition and is on respiration. Prayers are requested for his recovery. In Jewish tradition, prayers are made with the Hebrew name and the Hebrew name of the mother. In this case, prayers are requested for Ronen ben (the son of) Lana.