Israeli Couple Rescued After Building ‘SOS’ Out of Rocks

“In their adversity they cried to Hashem and He saved them from their troubles.” Psalms 107:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Police rescue volunteers were able to locate a missing Tel Aviv couple lost in the Negev Desert on Tuesday thanks to an “SOS” sign they fashioned out of stones.

The couple was reported missing on Monday by their family after failing to be in contact on Sunday. The pair had not arrived at the room they booked at the Beresheet Hotel by the Ramon Crater, opting first to take a stroll.