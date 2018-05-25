Israeli Couple Rescued After Building ‘SOS’ Out of Rocks

“In their adversity they cried to Hashem and He saved them from their troubles.” Psalms 107:19 (The Israel Bible™)
Israeli Police rescue volunteers were able to locate a missing Tel Aviv couple lost in the Negev Desert on Tuesday thanks to an “SOS” sign they fashioned out of stones.
The couple was reported missing on Monday by their family after failing to be in contact on Sunday. The pair had not arrived at the room they booked at the Beresheet Hotel by the Ramon Crater, opting first to take a stroll.
After walking approximately 15 kilometers, they realized they were lost and created a shelter near Nahal Nekarot. The couple’s abandoned vehicle was found in the Ramon Crater.
The Negev Search and Rescue unit began hunting for the couple at 2 a.m. on Monday. A large-scale search with the use of a police helicopter, in cooperation with the Nature and Parks Authority, located the couple at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, when it flew over a man waving next to a large “SOS” sign made of stones.
The two were airlifted to a hospital, where they were treated for dehydration.
The hotel’s CEO, David Amor, presented the relieved couple with a free vacation courtesy of the hotel’s parent chain, Isrotel.