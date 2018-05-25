EXODUS 4:22

By Israel365

“Then you shall say to Pharaoh, ‘Thus says Hashem: Yisrael is My first-born son” EXODUS 4:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem (God) refers to the Children of Israel as His first-born son. A firstborn is not the only child, but yet his status is unique and therefore carries extra responsibility. Similarly, all nations of the world are Hashem’s children; anyone can form a meaningful relationship with Him. However, He chose the Jewish people as a “firstborn” to fulfill a unique role; to be His representatives to bring Godliness into this world. Similarly, He also chose the Land of Israel as the place where they are to fulfill that responsibility.

Subscribe to our mailing list

Tagged with: